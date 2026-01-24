Renaissance Meets Sci-Fi in Mammoth AI Mural

Celebrating fashion, art and design in Washington, D.C.

by David Gianatasio January 24, 2026 9:45 am 2 min read Share:

Fusion’s all the rage in a massive Washington, D.C, mural spanning 23-by-50 feet. Created for the CityCenterDC multi-use development, the collage salutes local couture, food, architecture and attractions. It combines those elements in a colorful downtown tableau through a madcap mix of artistic styles.

The installation strives to be, “Wonderfully weird, joyful and crazy colorful,” we’re told in press materials. “The surrealist public work mashes Renaissance-style art (inspired by The Smithsonian’s collection), Sci-Fi, fashion, the National Zoo’s pandas, cherry blossoms, D.C.’s iconic monuments, landmarks and more.”

That description’s pretty apt. To our eye, it mainly channels Magritte, with dashes of retro-pulp inspo and splashes of modern sensibilities.

Since it’s 2026, AI naturally had a robotic hand in the project, guided by the flesh-and-blood folks at Design Army. So, we get an additional layer of meaning. Human expertise and machine skill blend to capture the cultural milieu.

The images reflect the vibrant life of a metropolis. Form and function become a singular sign of the times, hinting, perhaps, at a hyper-stylized commerce-driven future to come. (Translation: It looks damn good.)

Photographer Dean Alexander worked on the social campaign.

CREDITS

Client: CityCenterDC

Managing Director: Timothy R. Lowery

Director Mixed-Use Marketing and Brand Strategy: Melissa King

Artwork by: Design Army

Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer: Pum Lefebure

Account Director: Jake Lefebure

Creative Director: Heloise Condroyer

Senior Designer: Jason Chae

Social Media: Molly Stotts, Richard Liu

Photography:

Director, Photographer: Dean Alexander

1st AD, Producer: Erin Winebrenner