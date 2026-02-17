Zip Trusts You to Buy Now and Pay Later

And here's the campaign to prove it

by David Gianatasio February 17, 2026

Do you trust yourself more than financial institutions and credit card companies when it comes to making and paying for purchases?

We all know the answer to that question. And so does digital payment firm Zip, which swears it trusts you implicitly in fresh ads from Majority Agency and Noble People.

“We’ve heard it again and again from our customers. They trust themselves more than institutions, and we agree,” says Zip marketing chief Jinal Shah. “Through this brand platform, we put that belief into action by backing customers with tools designed for real life, offering access, transparency and flexibility that reflect how they actually manage their money.”

She adds: “This platform reflects a simple belief at the heart of Zip: people deserve financial tools that work with them, not against them.”

In these times when we all feel squeezed and anxious about money, that feels like a no-brainer strategy. The work smartly veers away from the weeds of product details, using humor to communicate a message of faith and empowerment (especially when root canals come into play.)

The push begins breaking this week, mainly on line, across the U.S., Australia and New Zealand.