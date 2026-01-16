White Castle, GSD&M Work the Knight Shift

Such medieval madcaps

by David Gianatasio January 16, 2026

Do you see doppelgängers all around town—exact duplicates, wearing your clothes but hiding their heads beneath cheesy knight’s helmets? Hopefully not. But if one rides in on a golden charger, never fear. That’s just your White Castle craving personified.

Silly stuff indeed, rolling out this week from GSD&M:

If that’s not self-consciously wacky enough, here’s a joust (of sorts) in the supermarket aisle:

“White Castle has one of the most devoted fan bases in fast food, and we wanted to make that craving impossible to miss,” says Jay Russell, CCO at GSD&M, which developed the work. “This campaign literally brings the urge for a slider to life, making it undeniable.”

Steve Miller directed through RadicalMedia. Younger audiences are the general target, so we get high-concept, low-frills absurdity. Is it snackable? Guess that depends on what you’re craving in those feeds.

“Numerous actors wore the helmet,” agency GCD Wade Alger tells Muse. “But a funny thing happened when they did. When they put on the helmet it transformed them into a different person in terms of the way they moved, body language, their head turns, etc. It became instantly way funnier. Different, but in a good way.” Notably, Gwynne Phillips and Jonah Wineberg donned the headgear in the spots above. Well played, tin-heads!

The initiative runs across CTV, OLV, display, radio, social platforms and influencer partnerships. (Make MrBeast wear the helmet. That should be worth a few clicks!)