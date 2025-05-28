Whiskas' 'The Purrcast' Answers All Your Kitten Questions

Should kittens drink milk? Caspurr and Agnes break it down

by Amy Corr May 28, 2025 10:36 am Share:

Whiskas just launched an adorable podcast starring Agnes the kitten and Caspurr the cat. It seeks to prep pet owners for new kitty arrivals. While new puppy parents spend months preparing for their new arrival, people with kittens act without a plan.

“The Purrcast” breaks down important questions like how many times a day should one play with a kitten, what type of milk can they drink (not cow’s milk!) and how to intro a kitten to another cat in the house. It’s as cute as it sounds. Furry friends on couches, with toys, pillows and treats!



Launching in June in the U.K., the videos, from AMV BBDO, target Gen Z and millennials and will run on YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit and Spotify.



“The brief centered around creating a resource for kitten parents to get answers to burning questions. People don’t want to get that sort of information from ads so the team was thinking about how we could deliver this information in a way people would actually watch it,” say Will Brookwell and Louis Prénaud, creatives at AMV BBDO. “The eureka moment came when the team discussed some interesting things they’d heard lately on a podcast which led to the thought—why couldn’t we make a podcast hosted by cats to teach kitten parents how they can look after their new feline friends?”

“The old adage rang true—never work with children or animals. Tough advice to follow for a cat food brand,” the pair tell Muse. “The hardest part about capturing this content was working with a young kitten who didn’t want to sit still and seemingly delighted in running away from the spotlight no matter the delays it caused.”

CREDITS

Client: Mars Petcare

Brand: Whiskas

Client team: Chris Rodi, Victoria Gell, Annie Argyle and Nivashnee Moodley

Chief Creative Officers: Nadja Lossgott and Nicholas Hulley

Creative Director: Andre Sallowicz

Creative Team: Louis Prenaud, Will Brookwell, and Chelly Samways

Agency Design Team: Rich Hart

Agency Planning Team: Brian Williamson and Suzy Barker

Agency Account Team: Laura Balfour, Amelia Blashill, Nicholas Biggs and James Toomey

Innovation Lead: Matt Henry

Agency Production Team: Ian Whittle, Karina Aloupi, Alexis Sun

Production Company: Red Studios

Director: Trevor Gourley

Film Prod Co. Producer (Film): John Barratt, Ken Mckerracher

Post-production Company: POD LDN

Audio Post-production: SightSound Ltd

Media Agency: EssenceMediacom