Wealthsimple, John Wilson Search for the Future

That dog-bot won't subjugate us all. Good boy!

by David Gianatasio January 6, 2026 12:00 pm 2 min read Share:

“The Futurists,” a doc-style :60 from Wealthsimple, hits the sweet spot between future shock and schlock.

Ironic and amusingly understated, the film presents various (oft quirky) subjects chatting about what the coming years may hold across tech, commerce, relationships, entertainment and more.

“Rather than polished finance archetypes, the work captures people in all their complexities, their confidence, preparation instincts, big dreams and everyday contradictions,” per campaign materials.

“It’s a human-first approach that mirrors how people actually think about the future today, and one that reflects Wealthsimple’s belief that better financial tools should meet people where they are.”

Indeed, there’s a vibe that we’re not alone. The spot underscores that we’re all warping ahead together, facing the fears, triumphs and foibles with our fellow humans by our side. (Plus the occasional bot that just wants to play fetch.)

Docu-series star John Wilson directed and serves as host via Peanut World.

The initiative broke just after Christmas. It’s proven popular, amassing more than 1 million views across various platforms so far.

In recent years, Wealthsimple has generated considerable buzz through compelling videos. These include the (delightfully slow-developing) story of determined slug and fab-fussy Martin Short as the world’s laziest pitchman.

“The Futurists” includes OOH designed by The New Company: