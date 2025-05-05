Warheads Candy Loves Blowing Up Its Mascot

'Bath bomb' takes on a whole new meaning

by Amy Corr May 5, 2025 1:30 pm 2 min read Share:

Tombras debuted some explosive first work for Warheads’ new Atomic Fizz candies.

The sour treat has a fizzy center that explodes in your mouth. And for each milestone sales goal, a new level of torture is unlocked for poor Wally the mascot. No CGI here, all real explosions!

For 250,00 units sold, Wally gets strapped to a chair, surrounded by TNT. Hit the 375,000 mark and Wally experiences a bath bomb—and not the relaxing kind, because he’s in a tub full of grenades. Not the self-care day he had planned.

At 500k, a tank move in.

Ads will launch on Instagram and TikTok as goals are met.



“Unlike briefs tied to loosely defined impressions and brand sentiment, our goal here was to move a specific amount of product in specific stores, so we decided to be totally explicit and direct about those numbers. The more sales the bigger the explosions,” says Paul Caiozzo, CCO of Tombras.



“We designed real explosions inspired by Looney Tunes and Super Dave Osbourne which took place on a shooting range where we had to take breaks when people were shooting machine guns and tanks next to us.”



The campaign is Caiozzo’s first major work at Tombras since he joined the agency last November.