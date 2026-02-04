Waitrose 'Gastronaut' Craves Earth Food Stat

2026: A lunch odyssey

by David Gianatasio February 4, 2026

Waitrose, we have a problem. The U.K. supermarket chain presents a near-future space explorer who’s hankering for prawn linguine. Frankly, that sounds less appetizing than what we see him slurping from food pouches. But to each their own.

Soon—to the strains of Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want Miss a Thing” and cracks from a snarky computer—he’s rocketing back to the home world.

Nice touchdown. Lucky his capsule only takes up one parking space.

Speaking of touchdowns, this is Super Bowl-quality stuff from Wonderhood Studios. Though it’s not running in the Big Game, the spot displays an impressive sense of scope. Smuggler director Tom Speers builds a compelling brand narrative. There’s a solid, self-aware central performance (from Adam Loxley) with servings of emotion (he misses family dinnertimes) and silliness (his prawn fantasies!).

“Food has a powerful way of reconnecting us with the places and moments that matter most,” says Waitrose chief customer officer Nathan Ansell, “This campaign celebrates the meals, flavors and small rituals that food lovers would go to extraordinary lengths for, even traveling across space.”

“It’s a playful way of showing just how deeply people care about the food they love. It’s not just about what you eat, it’s the people, places and memories associated with it.”