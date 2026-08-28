Uber Teen Goes Back to School With Rides and Eats

Can you 'Manifest Your Best Year Ever'?

by David Gianatasio August 28, 2026 9:30 am 3 min read Share:

School’s back in session, but what if your skincare routine takes extra time and you don’t want to miss the homeroom bell?

Forget about the school bus. That’s so last decade. Here in 2026, Uber Teen can provide your ride.

Mother New York’s “Manifest Your Best Year Ever” drives that point home—well, to school, actually—in the first spot below. Specifically, the push touts a special offer of up to 4 rides and 2 food orders.

In my day, we walked 10 miles to school through blizzards with facial masks frozen to our cheeks!

“As we developed the campaign, we looked closely at social trends and what teens were authentically sharing as they prepared for a new school year,” Marisa Siegel, head of mobility brand marketing at Uber, tells Muse. “One behavior kept coming through: manifestation. That became the inspiration behind the campaign: ‘Manifest Your Best Year Ever.'”

“Scroll through any 16-year-old’s FYP, and you’ll likely find yourself in a world of affirmations and vision boards,” adds Mother creative Sollin Saele. “With back-to-school season bringing all that new-year-new-me energy, we felt like it was the perfect opportunity to fully lean in.”

Next, in an effort to do just that, a scrawny dude hits the weight room for some bodmaxxing. How many reps and protein shakes will it take before his bony biceps spring to life?

“The creative taps into relatable teen aspirations and shows how Uber Teen Accounts can help make them more attainable,” Siegel says. “Ultimately, we want teens to see Uber as a brand that understands their world.”

Adam Brodie and Dave Derewlany directed the ads via Arts & Sciences. The pair’s well versed in quirky comedy for Little Caesars and Orkin. For Uber, they bring a low-key funny style to bear. The spots make their point quickly, with relatable humor, but don’t oversell.

“The face mask in “Punctual Queen” was definitely one of the funniest production challenges,” Siegel recalls. “What looks effortless on screen actually required an almost ridiculous amount of precision. Our makeup artist was constantly making these tiny adjustments to make sure it sat exactly right from take to take. Our talent was a total pro throughout the whole thing and her skin was obviously glowing at the end of the day.”

The work drops this week across film, OOH, audio and social. Activations developed with CNC Agency will visit 10 high schools including stops in NYC, Chicago and Miami.

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