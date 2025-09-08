It's Saquon Barkley's Turn to Ride a Talking Deer for Little Caesars

Careful crossing that highway!

by David Gianatasio September 8, 2025 1:00 pm 2 min read Share:

First, the 49ers George Kittle rode a talking deer through a picture window into a suburban living room.

But that wasn’t enough inspired stupidity for the crew at Little Caesars. Not hardly.

Now Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley commands the mighty, brand-boosting beast on America’s roadways, hyping Cheesesteak Crazy Puffs at a special price for a limited time.

McKinney developed the initiative with Arts & Sciences’ Adam Brodie and Dave Derewlany.

Once again, voice actor Tory Thompson delivers as the lead ruminant mammal. His earnest delivery helps drive the stupidity.

Last time out, the creature questioned its place in the universe. Here, it’s got self-preservation and cheap food on his mind. So … that’s progress?

“The best part of the day was Saquon Barkley’s first shot with the Deal Deer,” agency GCD Andew Williams tells Muse. “The way he cracked up once he was trotting through our set on the animatronic deer was awesome and set the tone.”

“We also had a fun time trying to get him to say ‘water’ in a Philly accent. Of all his many skills and talents, saying wooder is not one of them.”

The deer will return as the season unfolds.

“He’s like an onion,” Williams says. “Each time he shows up, we see a little bit more of his soul.”