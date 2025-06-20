Turtle Wax Made Cars With Huge Human CGI Heads

Well, somebody had to

by David Gianatasio June 20, 2025 9:30 am 2 min read Share:

It’s time to wash the car, so pass the giant Q-tip!

Turtle Wax envisions a universe where people’s vehicles look exactly like outsized versions of their owners’ heads. (They are what they drive. Heh.)

Let’s explore this odd continuum in a very self-aware :30 from Chicago agency Running Toward Giants:

This approach works because it illustrates how some folks’ identities are synonymous with their rides. In such cases, pampering your car becomes self-care—and Turtle Wax, in a best-case scenario, makes every surface shine.

“This campaign is for the ones who care—who show up with intention and a microfiber cloth at the ready—and for anyone who just needs a little motivation to start,” says Turtle Wax CMO Daren Herbert. “Because no matter what you drive, it”s about taking pride in how you show up. There’s power in pulling up in something that should ultimately be a reflection of you.”

Next, the men-machines head to the road, wind blowing back their hair:

They’ve got the highway to themselves. No motorized hospital beds or speeding banana-shoes in sight.

Aidan Gibbons and Nate Robinson co-directed through production houses Not Just Any and Ntropic, respectively. Ads break (brake?) this week across Amazon Video, Hulu, Disney, ESPN and Spotify.

Later this month, the brand will invite U.S. fans to imagine themselves as cars—via drawings, paintings, mixed media, etc.—for a special sweepstakes. Ten winners will receive branded bobbleheads with their faces grafted onto chassis.

Would you like one of those? *Nods yes vigorously*