Time to Get Cracking on DIY With Help From Rona and a Survivor Classic

'Eye of the Tiger' brings the motivation

by Amy Corr March 24, 2026 12:15 pm Share:

The right mindset and tools are a key combo for tackling DIY projects. Spring is here, so it’s time to get cracking on projects that need TLC.

With that in mind, Canadian home improvement chain Rona is making some noise with a TV and OOH campaign. Whether it’s fixing fences or faucets, painting or doing yard work, your body and mind must be ready. So stretch those legs—and don’t forget to crack your back, fingers, neck and anything else that needs adjusting. Even a family dog gets in on the fun.

Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger” provides the soundtrack. (Their ’80s bombast improves any ad.)

“The moment before you start a project is almost ritualistic. Whether you’re a Pro or a weekend DIYer, there’s that instinctive crack of knuckles or stretch before you begin,” says Joel Holtby founder and CCO of Courage, the agency behind the work. “We loved the idea of turning that small but universal behavior into a rallying cry for spring. ‘Let’s Get Crackin’ felt like the perfect way to capture the anticipation and energy that comes with finally getting started.”

“This campaign captures the excitement and momentum that comes with the start of the season and invites Canadians to start on the projects they’ve been waiting all winter to begin,” adds Catherine Laporte, chief digital and marketing officer at Rona.