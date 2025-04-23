Yeti and Space Alien Debate the Reality of Bubba Burgers

by David Gianatasio April 23, 2025

If advanced beings from distant galaxies battled fearsome yetis to the death, which would win?

Alas, Bubba Burger doesn’t answer that question in the :30 below. Instead, snowy and ET act all chummy as they hype the frozen meat treat.

Abominable loves the stuff! What better endorsement could there be?

As for the tagline “You Bubba Believe It,” that sounds like something I might write. On a Bubba bad day.

Otherwise, this is superior stuff from agency Familiar Creatures, Spang TV and director Chris Woods.

“Bubba burgers are simple, which is exactly why they’re so good,” says Dustin Artz, co-founder of Familiar Creatures. “And in a world that’s full of fillers and flavor boosters, we just kept thinking about how strange it is that they’ve stayed, well, the opposite.”

“Enlisting some unbelievable characters to lean into that strangeness just felt like a fun, unique way to hammer that point home and get people talking.”

Yetis have become shaggy ad fixtures in recent years, while extraterrestrial showed up in campaigns for pizza rolls, tourism and more.