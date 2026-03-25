Tecate Turned a Trio of Bars Into Free Beach Access Points

Brand seeks to create 'relevance and impact'

by Amy Corr March 25, 2026 10:00 am Share:

Beaches are free to the public in Mexico but access to them can be challenging, due to the privatization of public spaces. So, Tecate and LePub Mexico City turned three beach bars in Tulum that were previously privatized into access points to the oceanfront. Better still, “Acceso Playa Tecate” is free, and there are no bar spending minimums or time limits.

A :90 below highlights how all are welcome and there’s fun for everyone.

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“Iconic brands don’t chase attention; they create relevance and impact. Creativity thrives when driven by purpose and responsibility,” says Aldo “Coco” Ramírez and Ricardo “Rich” Avilés CCOs at LePub. “By opening public access in historically restricted areas, Tecate and LePub turn a social challenge into a meaningful initiative. It’s not just about being present in a competitive territory; it’s about putting community wellbeing at the heart of every action.”

The campaign will include TV, digital, social media, DOOH and influencers marketing.

“This initiative arises from the conviction that free access to beaches can coexist with a culture of responsibility and respect,” adds Esteban Velasco, director of Tecate. “We believe in a long-term vision that promotes care for the environment and the appreciation of public spaces, so that they continue to be gathering and enjoyment points for people and communities, now and in the future.”