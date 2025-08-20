Clio Music 2026 Final Deadline
FirstBank Wants to Be the Highlight of Your Day

Maybe you'll be swayed by AI animal cuteness

by Amy Corr
August 20, 2025
12:15 pm
Banking is a joy, said no one ever. That won’t stop FirstBank from trying to make banking more personal and less painful. In a :30 from TDA Boulder, parents tell their kids they have a surprise. Is it a puppy or a visit to the Magic Kingdom? Better. A visit to FirstBank. The family is frozen in the remainder of the spot until the tagline “Feel Good Banking” appears.

Social elements use AI puppies, ducks and an otter to keep the good vibes flowing.

“The banking category doesn’t exactly inspire warm feelings. That’s precisely why we always set out to flip the expectation,” said Jonathan Schoenberg, ECD and partner at TDA. “FirstBank is a brand that believes its humanity and independence are its superpowers. Through humor, ‘Feel Good Banking’ is a rally cry for doing better.”

Additional print, OOH and radio spots targets individuals and business owners looking for an alternative to mass market banking.

Amy Corr
Amy Corr

Amy Corr is senior editor of Muse by Clio.

