Shower Power: Amazon Heads Back to College ... in a Towel

Taking a page from Apple's notebook?

by David Gianatasio July 16, 2025 12:10 pm 1 min read

The parade of guys wearing towels continues in adland.

Earlier this week, Axe’s sudsy apartment dweller dealt with a disturbingly sexy water shut-off.

Now, a college-themed push from Amazon features a dorm dude who’s headed for … the lavatory of horrors:

Well, at least that co-ed was kind enough to provide a suitably suspenseful soundtrack.

The effort resembles Apple’s recent higher-ed initiative. Both employ dark humor and feel vaguely disturbing, but provide neat product demos in the end.

Next, Amazon’s between-class meet-cute descends into chaos. But never fear, the subject at hand for these two is … wait for it … chemistry:

That one’s got a lighter touch. But again, there’s an Apple vibe in terms of overall tone and the effective use of music.

Amazon cranked up vintage Yazoo synth-pop. Go to the head of the class!

Developed in-house, the campaign runs through Sept. 7 on Amazon platforms plus online video, cinema, social and digital media.