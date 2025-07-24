Progressive's Dr. Rick Hates How You Take Selfies

Does he even have board certification?

by David Gianatasio July 24, 2025

By now, we all know Dr. Rick’s schtick. And he plays to type in fresh ads, dispensing wisdom in various settings to stoke the Progressive insurance brand.

Young homeowners act uptight and bothered—middle-aged before their time. They behave just like their parents. Dr. Rick hates that. So, he delivers his patented prescription: goofy life-coach humor.

One spot finds him offering advice to selfie takers in the park:

Next, he leads a seminar about the difference between work and fun:

“You’re watching TV, not supervising it,” dude tells the audience. “Sit down and relax.” (New American Funding suggests you try a soothing bath, too.)

Martin Granger directed through Moxie Pictures. Arnold Worldwide helped develop the campaign.