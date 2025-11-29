Motormouth Vehicle Talks Up Month-to-Month Flexcar Leases

Who's really in the driver's seat?

by David Gianatasio November 29, 2025 8:15 am 2 min read Share:

Cars get so needy these days. And it’s worse if they can talk.

For example, the verbose vehicle in the :30 below makes more demands than a clingy significant other.

“Flush my coolant. Pay my rising insurance. My check engine light’s on. Buy me new tires.”

Flexcar positions itself as the alternative, offering rentals on a monthly basis with insurance, maintenance and roadside assistance included.

“We wanted a way to dramatize what a little monster your car can be when you own it the old way. Always demanding things, as it becomes less and less awesome by the day,” says Mitch Bennett, co-founder and CD of Guesthouse, which developed the campaign.

With that in mind, “We wrote the car to be like KITT from Knight Rider—if KITT were a whiny arrogant house cat voiced by Hannibal Lecter,” he says.

As for the tone, “There’s something so sad it’s funny about the instant buyer’s remorse and the way you’re married to a car that will never love you back the way you loved it at first. Our actor Chris brought such a fun energy into the performance. He amplified the collective pain of traditional car ownership. It’s also always funny to see a grown man cry.”

That would be Chris Jeffreys, who kills it across a series of clips.

Play

Tagged “You Drive Everything,” the work breaks this week with TV, social and OOH in the mix.