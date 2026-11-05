Levi's Yeti Roars Atop the Week's Best Campaigns

With Midi Health, e.l.f. Beauty, Visit Iceland and Columbia Sportswear

by David Gianatasio November 5, 2026 12:00 pm 2 min read Share:

This week’s best work, ranked by the Clios’ staff, features two impressive stop-motion campaigns and other excellent efforts. But nothing beats a Yeti, especially for the festive season.

Bestie: A Claymation Yeti Stomps Through Levi’s Holiday Campaign

This beastie’s got a sweet character arc. He starts out gruesome and destructive. Will he cough up some bucks for smashing through the cabin wall? In the end, a Levi’s sweater puts him in the mellowest yuletide mood. Superb Claymation stylings from Blinkink. Read More

2. Top Comics Michelle Buteau, Jessica Kirson and More Roast Menopause for Midi Health

The notion of “roasting’ menopause itself might sound like a stretch. But these performers deliver a show that’s hilarious and thought-provoking. If you want to start a cultural convo about potentially touchy topics, laughter is the best way in. Read More

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3. Alan Cumming Narrates e.l.f.’s Animated Holiday Spot

The Shadow agency and Apartment D director Cami Kwan help the brand deliver a heartfelt message with a storyline that packs more whimsical imagery than you can fit beneath a tree. Yet, it also feels grounded in reality, with Alan Cumming working his Scottish pipes for a warm and winning V.O. Read More

4. Who Needs AI Notetakers? Visit Iceland Offers ‘Knittakers’ Instead

Real Icelanders from all across the scenic Nordic nation will take your place on video calls and knit brief summaries for your pleasure. M+C Saatchi developed the initiative, which stitches tech, old-school craft and odd humor into an attractive tapestry. Or maybe a sweater. Read More

5. Columbia Sportswear’s Bunker Helps You Survive the Apocalypse in Rugged Style

Columbia’s Tim Boyle gives the best performance of 2026 by a brand CEO in a bunker. Who wouldn’t want a 40 ft. x 8 ft. steel container brimming with gear and grub buried in their backyard? From Adam&Eve\TBWA and Smuggler director Benji Weinstein. Read More