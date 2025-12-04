KFC Patrons Act Out Their Anime Fantasies

Can Dragon Ball Z satisfy their strange appetites?

by David Gianatasio December 4, 2025 8:45 am 2 min read

The next time you’re waiting in line at KFC or idling at the drive-thru, try carrying on like a maniac with strange body gestures and freaky war cries. The crew members love that.

At least, they might roll with it if they’re fans of Japanese anime staple Dragon Ball Z (but more likely just roll their eyes). The long-running property just joined with the fast-feeder for a limited-edition menu and packaging inspired by the series.

PS21 pumps up the volume in the silly spot below.

Agency creative directors Alfonso Moreno and Rubén Caja helped develop the noisy nod to nostalgia. It should prove instantly familiar to millions across the globe who grew up mimicking Dragon Ball characters, they say.

Put another way, after trying the menu items with Japanese flavors, “the only possible reaction is to raise your ki to the max and shout ‘THIS IS INSAAAANE!’ as if you just turned into a Super Saiyan,” adds Javier Dasí, activation lead at KFC Spain & Portugal. (They used all caps in the canned quote. Dude means business.)

The campaign rolls out this week across TV, cinema, digital and in-store platforms. Markets include Portugal, Germany, Italy, Poland, Hungary, Belgium, Austria and Slovakia.