Liquid Death and Amazon Created Water Infused With Knowledge From Books. Really
Another way to drink your way through college
Why study when you can drink? Liquid Death and Amazon Ads’ Brand Innovation Lab teamed up to create certified smart water that can help kids cheat their way through college.
There’s a viral theory that water molecules can retain thoughts and words. So, for the campaign, Alexa devices read textbooks to cans of Liquid Death in a warehouse.
“The water was programmed with a huge variety of books spanning social psychology, econ, music history, quantum physics, Greek classic literature, history, math and more,” says Andy Pearson, LD’s VP of creative. The strangest book—Warping Reality: Inside the Psychology of Cults.
If water molecules can retain thoughts and words, this knowledge will certainly be absorbed in your brain.
“I drank my buddy’s piss to get into my fraternity. But now, I can just drink water and get into med school,” one kid says in the :90 below. We also learn that another partied too much and landed a full ride to jail, where he learned business, negotiating (it involves the shower) and making shivs from toothbrushes.
Pre-programmed Liquid Death Certified Smarter Water is available on Amazon but any can of LD water can be programmed. Say, “Alexa, make my Liquid Death smarter,” pick a topic, and Alexa will speed-read a textbook excerpt to your water. And smarter water doesn’t cost extra. It’s the same price as regular LD.
“Liquid Death is one of the top-selling waters and iced teas on Amazon,” Pearson tells Muse. “We’ve had a great partnership for years. The opportunity came up for us to do something to support their back to college efforts.”
CREDITS
Founder/CEO: Mike Cessario
SVP Marketing: Dan Murphy
VP of Creative: Andy Pearson
VP of Marketing: Greg Fass
VP Design: Frank Dresmé
Creative Director: Will Carsola
Associate Creative Director: Stu Golley
Director of Brand: Tia Sherwood
Brand Manager: Jeanne Irwin
Senior Nihilist: Brendan Kelly
Senior Graphic Designer: Kellen Breen
Designer: Michael Vickers
Director: Andy Pearson
Senior Producer: Zoe Andrikidis
Senior Producer: Cookie Walukas
Producer: Rylee Brown
Director of Photography: Kelsey Talton
Production Designer: Mike Maltz
Editing: Tyler Beasley
Color: Company 3