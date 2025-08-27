Halo Top Wants You to Behave So So Badly

No guilt here!

by Amy Corr August 27, 2025

Halo Top launched an OOH and digital campaign in Canada. Its great taste and questionable behavior of those eating it are on full display.

Running throughout the fall, ads from Angry Butterfly show Halo Top fans enjoying their ice cream while engaging in questionable activities. Like the bride playing footsie with someone who’s not her husband, the priest ignoring your confession and the guy on the subway not giving up his seat for one of the pregnant women nearby. As for the adorable grandma knitting some sexy lingerie: You go girl!

“We are a disruptor in the category, and while we’ve had some great success to date, we want to have our marketing challenge traditional thinking, just as our product does,” says Anne-Marie Docherty, president of Halo Top Canada. “We are promoting all the good that Halo Top delivers while recognizing we could all use a little ‘offset’ for moments where we’re a little less than perfect.”