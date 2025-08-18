Fiverr Drops Splashy AI-Generated Ad to Promote Freelancers With AI Expertise

'Prompt and Punishment' packs a ton of marketing and meme references

by Amy Corr August 18, 2025 12:45 pm

Meet Garry. Or should we say “GAIrry?” He’s the main character in Fiverr’s 90-second all AI-generated ad that was created using prompts from freelancers on the platform.

An AI skeptic, Garry invites AI pros to come for him. Soon, he becomes marketing news and meme moments. These include the Nicki Minaj stiletto challenge and whether Jack could have survived on that door with Rose. Also: a sacrifice for the Children of the Corn and getting buried in cement, among others.

The spot even finds Garry getting hit in the head with a sex toy at a WNBA game. But he does not venture into Sydney Sweeney good jeans territory.

The ad closes with an exhortation for users to “Put the pro in prompts” by hiring AI experts.

It’s running solely on social media. For Love Island fans, Fiverr notes that they’ll have a fresh video ready after Thursday’s reunion.