Finally, the Poly Set Has Its Own Sparkling Beverage: Dash

For when La Croix life gets too vanilla

by Angela Natividad July 1, 2025 9:00 am 3 min read Share:

Everybody’s gone poly. Every third Instagram account suggestion or amateur comedy sketch bristles with the topic. From managing your polycule with kids, to learning the definition of “compersion” (the hard way), we’re all getting a big cultural education on being what Dossie Easton and Janet Hardy neatly dubbed an ethical slut.

And why not? Millennials can’t afford homes. We need to community up. So if you can’t buy a tract of land to populate with tiny houses and all your besties, polycule life might be the next best thing. (We’re on the poly boat. It’s a lot of talking. Way more talking than Roman orgies. But hey. The babysitting is ace.)

In a sector fraught with too many commodified options—not open relationships, alas, but flavored sparkling water—Dash aligns itself with the poly crowd. “Dash, The Drink That Has It All,” created by The Or, centers on a woman in a seven-person polycule.

Her life has opulent Royal Tanenbaums energy. Her bed looks crowded. One of her husbands flips a mean pancake. The neighbors are never not peering over the fence.

The work cleverly aligns love without compromise—truly a flurry of choices, taken all at once—to the many subtractions that make Dash the “have-it-all” beverage equivalent: “Phenomenal flavor, real fruit, no sugar, sweetness or calories.”

It’s a cute, witty play. If La Croix has its nails in the Tinder/Bumble/Grindr/Hinge crowd, where serial monogamists (or aspirants) splash in their own crowded pool, Dash can be Feeld—a little quirky, a little extra, a little of everything.

The ad marks Dash’s first national TV ad in the U.K., accompanied by an out-of-home campaign, all of which launch today. It will be accompanied by a national sampling campaign in London, Bristol, Manchester and Birmingham.

“We wanted to bring the brand’s character to the forefront through using an amusing zeitgeist representation of the enjoyment achieved through ditching compromises with Dash,” explains Paulo Salomao, managing partner at The Or. “We’re excited to be a part of the brand’s journey to further disrupt the market and bring the wonders of wonky fruit to the masses.”

CREDITS

Dash

Co-founder: Jack Scott

Head of brand: Bridget Hirst

Marketing director: James Peach

Design lead: Emma Fisher

The Or London

Managing partner: Paulo Salomao

Strategy partner: Sarah Oberman

Production partner: Metz ti Bryan

Creative: Seb Covino

Brand director: Jiaan Koch

Strategy director: Zoe D’Avignon

Designer: Joe Stone

Somesuch

Chris Watling – Executive Producer

Adam Farley – Producer

Freddie Waters – Director

Joao Padua – DOP

Electric Theatre Collective (VFX & Colour)

Luke Morrison – Head of Colour

Soledad Martin & Alex Gabucci – VFX Leads

Renata Fabri – Post-Producer

Shift Post

Rachael Spann – Editor

Squadron Venture Media

Tom Lucas – Partner

King Lear (Recording Studio)

Theo Vernon – Sound Engineer