Corona Pays Tribute to 'Impossible Plants' in Japan That Grow in Unexpected Places

From Gut Asia and photographer Ale Burset

by Amy Corr April 23, 2025 11:45 am

In the Land of the Rising Sun, most residents—98 percent—are vitamin D deficient.

Corona—a brand that’s synonymous with light and the outdoors—is seeking to grow its presence in Japan through a print campaign highlighting the unexpected beauty a little sun exposure can provide.

Photographed by Ale Burset, the OOH ads from Gut Asia feature “Impossible Plants” poking through concrete and tiles, coupled with the line, “Anything is possible under the sun. Experience nature to its fullest.”

“By spotlighting ‘impossible plants,’ we hope to tell a story of resilience, our connection to nature, and ultimately, about the sun’s power to guide us forward,” says Alex Lambrecht, head of marketing East Asia at AB InBev. “It’s a fresh approach for Corona—more introspective, poetic, yet still deeply rooted in the brand’s sun-drenched DNA.”

Posters are running in Tokyo’s Sinokubo district, with other locations to follow, and print can be found in sports journal Sponichi.

“In a time when burnout and isolation have become part of everyday life, we wanted to create something that quietly speaks to people’s inner battles,” says Carlos Camacho, CCO of Gut Asia. “This campaign is a message of hope demonstrating that even in concrete, life can bloom under the sun.”

