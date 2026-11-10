Carl's Jr. Suits Up for a 'Fancy Pants' Romp

Thanks to AI, outrageous styles fit Bert Kreischer every time

by David Gianatasio November 10, 2026 12:00 pm 2 min read Share:

Dressing comic Bert Kreischer in outlandish piano-pants with working keyboards and a mini-Mozart clinging to his leg—THAT’S what AI was made for!

And it delivers funny fashions in funny fashion to introduce Carl Jr.’s Angus Steakhouse Burger. That 1/3-pound charbroiled beef x melty Swiss treat is so “fancy,” Bert needs elaborate pants to drop in for a bite.

Be careful, dude. You don’t want to drip bistro sauce all over those 3000-carat Capris.

“We needed to launch a new premium burger, so we knew showing lots of mouthwatering food footage would be a must,” says Eric Kallman, CCO at Erich & Kallman, which developed the campaign. “So, we got excited when we found a creative construct that allowed us to show mostly burger footage while popping away quickly to Bert for fun moments.”

Why cast Bert specifically?

“Carl’s customers lean male and younger, and Bert is a constant in their feeds these days,” Kallman explains. “He’s pretty universally loved and we knew he would be a great choice to pull off the gag. Also, it turns out he’s an actual Carl’s Jr fan, and he actually chose this project over one from a competitor.”

OK, now tell us all about the pants!

“Most were AI generated, so at the shoot Bert had to wear pants made out of foam that were roughly the same size and shape, so his movements would be true to the pants that we created in post.”

But a few of them were real, like the “Plantaloons” made of hedges, “which were really annoying for Bert to wear.”

Some never made the cut, like a pair covered in 100s of bow ties. “I think Bert took those home with him, along with Capris,” Kallman says.

Zachary Johnson and Jeffrey Max, aka Fatal Farm, directed through product house Gravy.

This marks an AI trifecta for Carl’s in recent months, following these two fun outings:

Carl’s Jr. Cooks Up Gladiator vs. Clown Combat in the Colosseum

Carl’s Jr. Sends in the Paris Hilton AI Clones