Astronauts, Vampires and Adorable Amphibians Can't Get Enough of Their Favorite Netflix Shows

Mother launches 3 voyages of discovery

by David Gianatasio November 10, 2026 8:00 am 3 min read Share:

Sometimes, you’ve just got to share your love for a fave TV show or movie with others, even when you’re thousands of light years from home.

But, what if all your astronaut colleagues are in suspended animation? Do you thaw them out prematurely for a quick fix of Kpop Demon Hunters?

The voyager in the first Netflix spot below decides the success of the mission pales in comparison to Rumi, Mira and Zoey’s latest heroics. Houston, we have a… diehard fan.

Mother London developed the campaign with Netflix’s Brand Creative Studio and Iconoclast directors Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia. They unleash impressive production values and storytelling across different aspect ratios, such as anamorphic for “Hypersleep,” employed to convey the vastness of interstellar travel.

“We didn’t actually shoot in space, so the zero-gravity scene required the talent to be suspended by ropes for hours, which is not for the faint hearted,” agency CDs Luke Dawson and Fabio Montero tell Muse. “And the sleeping shipmates had to stay covered in their sleeping goo for hours.”

The tales tap into intense fandom, zeroing in on the viewing experience to portray Netflix as the go-to supplier of entertainment folks can’t live without.

Next, a axolotl—that’s a type of aquatic salamander—can’t get enough of Bridgerton. It was shot in widescreen for a lush look and feel:

“We had our real axolotl hero on set as a continuous reference,” the creatives recall. “A vet—axolotl handler, to be precise—was on hand to look after him. And he wrapped in under an hour, making him the most efficient talent we’ve ever worked with.”

The slimy dude swam around in his tank so the crew could get reference shots for lighting. He’s on the critically endangered list, so that was more than enough work for one day.

Finally, a vampire gets hawt for Love Is Blind. Really, he’s burning up in this horror spoof shot in 4:3 ratio to drive home a sense of urgency.

“‘Dawn’ was shot at Tiské stěny, where one of the vampires had to spring down enormous flights of stone stairs,” according to Dawson and Montero. “As vampires don’t do flats, even at sunrise, the heels stayed on. It was quite the challenge to keep up the pace.”

The initiative drops today across North America, Brazil and Spain.

From a brand perspective, “People come to Netflix trusting they’ll discover something new to love, often something they didn’t see coming,” says BCS senior director Aarti Thiagarajan. “We wanted to celebrate that moment when you get hooked. So, we started with the things real fans do, like staying up for one more episode or blowing up the group chat about a new obsession, and turned them into a campaign as entertaining as the shows and films that inspire them.”

“Because once you find the thing you never knew you needed, it’s hard to imagine life without it.”

Related: Netflix Built a House on a Sunset Blvd. Billboard, and It’s Kinda Genius