Burger King Brazil Hijacks Google Maps Searches for Rival Brands
'If you're not the most searched brand on Google, aim to be the most purchased'
In Brazil, Burger King recently leveraged Google maps, strategically placing its coupons near consumer searches for competing brands.
AlmapBBDO developed the campaign. The agency posted photos targeting more than 1,000 competitors’ restaurants across 24 Brazilian states. For example: If you searched for McDonald’s, you would find BK-branded coupons embedded nearby. This organic initiative leveraged Local Guides, a feature that’s free for users.
“The idea is quite simple: If you’re not the most searched brand on Google, aim to be the most purchased one,” says Igor Puga, VP of marketing at Zamp, which manages the BK brand in Brazil.
