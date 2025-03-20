Burger King Brazil Hijacks Google Maps Searches for Rival Brands

'If you're not the most searched brand on Google, aim to be the most purchased'

by Amy Corr March 20, 2025 12:00 am 2 min read Share:

In Brazil, Burger King recently leveraged Google maps, strategically placing its coupons near consumer searches for competing brands.

AlmapBBDO developed the campaign. The agency posted photos targeting more than 1,000 competitors’ restaurants across 24 Brazilian states. For example: If you searched for McDonald’s, you would find BK-branded coupons embedded nearby. This organic initiative leveraged Local Guides, a feature that’s free for users.

“The idea is quite simple: If you’re not the most searched brand on Google, aim to be the most purchased one,” says Igor Puga, VP of marketing at Zamp, which manages the BK brand in Brazil.

CREDITS

Agency: AlmapBBDO

President and CEO: Filipe Bartholomeu

Campaign: Hacker King

Client: Burger King

Product: Burger King

CCO: Pernil

Executive Creative Directors: Fernando Duarte and Henrique Del Lama

Creative Director: Thiago Bocatto

Creatives: Camilla Lopes and Claudia de Sa

CSO: João Gabriel Fernandes

Planning: Giovanni Pavan

Client Services: Renata Aline Carvalho, Barbara Rodrigues, Vanessa Bortolosso, and Shedia Marzouk

COO: Fernanda Tedde

AV Production: Diego Villas Boas, Victor Alloza, and Eriana Simões.

CDMO: Rafaela Melo De Oliveira Alves

Media: Francisco Custódio, Lucas Gilardino, Yara Siqueira, and Ana Felix

Head of Creative Technology: Lilian Cavallini

Head of Projects: Luan Henriques

SEO: Mayk Souza

Cultural Insights: Eduardo Selbach Nasi, João Calasans, Manuela Bueno, Suzana Takua, Ana Clara Barboza, and Erick Santos

Content: Agência Jotacom

Client Approval: Igor Puga, Giulia Galizia Queiroz, Pedro Henrique Laguardia, Juliana Monteiro, and Deborah Patrocinio