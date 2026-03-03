Billboards Display Tiny Images to Hype Museum of Photography

You should see them all blown up, as they were meant to be viewed, not squished in social feeds

by David Gianatasio March 3, 2026 9:00 am 1 min read Share:

Prepare to squint. Fotografiska believes great images deserve to be viewed at their full size, not shrunken down in social feeds.

To make that point and attract visitors, the photography museum in Stockholm created billboards with snaps from Elliott Erwitt. The pics are displayed in sizes fit for mobile phones.

Naturally, the images get lost in the airy outdoor spaces, illustrating the tagline: “Photography deserves more than your feed.”

“This is a fun way to highlight how much is actually lost,” says Clara Uddman, creative at Save Our Souls, which helped develop the campaign. “When you realize how small the experience is on a screen, it sparks the desire to see the images as they were meant to be experienced.”

Below are some of Erwitt’s photos from the campaign. Better to see them live in Sweden, though.

CREDITS

Jenny Kaiser, Managing Director, Fotografiska

Robert Zillén, Marketing Director, Fotografiska

Agency: Save Our Souls

Client Director & Strategist: Axel Tesch

Account Manager: Astrid Wassén

Creative Director: Olle Langseth

Creative Director: Clara Uddman

Designer: Joakim Aronsson