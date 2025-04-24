Beast Friends Forever: Yeti and Sasquatch Bond Over Jack Link's Duos

This teamup had to happen!

Nothing drives male bonding like a rousing game of pull my finger.

And so, Jack Link’s iconic Sasquatch meets a yeti, and they join forces to promote the jerky brand’s Duos (two flavors in one bag).

Let’s marvel as these brutish besties make snow angels, use boulders for footballs and gleefully terrorize unsuspecting campers:

Also this week, an Abominable Snowman repped Bubba Burgers. That one hangs with an extraterrestrial, but their relationship seems strained. In the Jack Link’s universe, it’s one merry dried-meat-fueled romp after another.

Nice nostalgic touch, using Harry Nilsson’s “Best Friend”—from ’60s fave The Courtship of Eddie’s Father—on the soundtrack, too.

Canadian aegncy Milestone Integrated Marketing developed the push, with Rich Downie directing via Alfredo Films.

Filming much of the work outdoors lends the campaign considerable scope.

“If it takes four hours to get the suit perfect, why would we put them in front of a green screen?” says Milestone partner Stacy Barr.

“We also wanted to ground the spot in reality, to make these two characters feel real, drawing the viewers in as they watch this bromance come to life. We didn’t want anyone to be distracted by any stylized or whimsical effects—just focus on the funny stuff that’s happening here.”

“Wide shots showcased the scale and beauty of their world, while close-ups of our characters let their emotions and comedy punch through,” Barr says. “All of this paired with a mix of simple hand-held, dolly and tracked shots allowed the focus to be on the moments the characters were creating without getting lost in anything over-produced.”

Targeting young men where they live, the initiative recently launched during NBA and NHL postseason coverage.