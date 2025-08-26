Autumn's Around the Corner: Let the Candy Corn Flow

Brach's gets a jump on the season

by David Gianatasio August 26, 2025 8:00 am 1 min read Share:

So long, summer. See you in hell!

Brach’s and Rethink can’t wait for fall to arrive, and they created the most autumnal ad of all time to prove it.

It’s pretty simple: a family lounges on their living-room sofa while the harvest season unfurls in glorious hues all around them.

There’s no outlandish action or forced frivolity. Just scarves, pumpkins, loads of leaves and a bowl filled to brimming with Candy Corn.

Maybe just turn up the heat or brew some pumpkin spice. Toques are for outside, eh? (Srsly though, that’s some gorgeous set decoration.)

“We think this new spot really captures why our consumers fall in love with Brach’s Candy Corn,” says brand VP Matt Escalante, refusing to let a pithy pun go to waste.