Apple Watch Pushes You to Outrun the Temptation of Your Cozy Bed, Recliner

Because New Year's resolutions don't usually last long

by Amy Corr January 6, 2026 9:30 am

New year, new resolutions. Alas, most people abandon their fitness resolutions by the second Friday in January, better known as “Quitter’s Day.” Apple Watch wants you to stay the course and outrun the temptations to stop early (or never leave the house to begin with).

Below, a bed and recliner chase runners, tempting them to stop and return to comfort. No couch potatoes here, though. These folks pick up the pace and stay committed to their goals, with help from their Apple Watches.

The wearable gamifies exercise by offering activity challenges to keep users motivated while monitoring fitness metrics like training load, cardio fitness and recovery.

The ads from Apple Marcom launched in the U.S. with an international rollout via broadcast, social and display.

CREDITS

Agency: Apple Marcom

Director: Alaska

Production Company: Iconoclast

Post-Production Company: Arc

Editing: Liz Orson @Apple

Director of Photography: Pierre de Kerchove

Music: ‘Give Thanks, Give Praise’ by Young Franco, General Levy, Tommy Villers