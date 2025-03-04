Apple Amps Up the Hype Through MLS, Brazilian Music and Soap Opera Spoofs

So many features come into focus

by Shahnaz Mahmud March 4, 2025

Suddenly, stylish ads for Apple products are everywhere. The tech titan is taking a global approach, launching initiatives across various markets showcasing the features and versatility of its iPhone 16 and Apple TV. Tailored to resonate with local audiences, the work encompasses TV, digital and social media.

‘Relax, It’s iPhone’ / Saudi Arabia

Apple spoofs Saudi soap operas in its Ramadan series. “The Matchmaker” and “Favorite Son” feature regional stars including Reem Al Habeeb, Adwa Bader, Abdullah AlSadhan and Waleed Alkahtany. They appear in humorous spots addressing a potential arranged marriage and a med school dropout. Agency TBWA\Media Arts Lab in London developed the work with production company Underground International.

‘Brasil em Cena’ / Brazil

The spot emphasizes the traditions of Carnival with cinema—and was released during the Academy Awards in support of the country’s nomination for Best International Feature, I’m Still Here. Beloved musical artist Nilze Carvalho sits in a warehouse strumming a guitar and singing “Brasil em Cena,” an original samba song composed by Jair Oliveira. Production Company Pródigo Films worked with TBWA\MAL LATAM on the creative.

‘Future You’ / U.S.

“Present You” stands beside a bearded, older “Future You” (in the same clothes, of course) discussing the durability of the iPhone 16e, including an enhanced shield and the A18 chip designed for a longer shelf life than in previous iterations. The main spot is supported by a series of :15s highlighting additional features. From Apple Marcom and production company Pocket.

MLS and Apple TV 30th Anniversary Logo

Finally, Major League Soccer and Apple TV have introduced team-specific Apple TV logos to honor the league’s 30th season. Each design incorporates the colors and visual identity of all 30 MLS clubs, with the custom logos appearing on team jerseys and in special promotions throughout 2025. This is the first time Apple has adapted its logo for another organization—not just for a product or feature. In addition to appearing on the jerseys, reps will turn up in local Apple Stores across each team’s market over the coming months to localize communication and presence in each community. TBWA\MAL and Apple Marcom handled.