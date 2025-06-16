Adorable Octopus Waltzes for BMW

Undersea antics from Jung von Matt

by David Gianatasio June 16, 2025 9:00 am 1 min read Share:

What does a waltzing octopus have to do with BMW vehicles?

In truth, nothing. But that didn’t stop Jung von Matt from making an amusing spot that’s gone viral with almost 6 million views in just a few days.

The denizen of the deep uses its eight legs (arms? appendages?) to gracefully pirouette across the ocean floor. Narration ties its moves to the features of BMW’s Heart of Joy central control system.

Not much of a metaphorical stretch there at all, right?

In truth, it is. But the team—led by Untold Studios director Diarmid Harrison-Murray—delivers just enough aquatic imagery to delight the eyes and pique our curiosity.

Whirl and twirl, cephalopod! For tomorrow you might wind up as dinner.