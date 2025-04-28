A Unicorn Weeps Rainbow Tears for Scottish Soft Drink

And we meet the guy who milks Nessie

by David Gianatasio April 28, 2025 6:00 am 1 min read

How do you make a unicorn cry?

Berating the beast works real good in an OTT spot from Scottish soft drink Irn-Bru.

Kelly, the tear farmer, demonstrates below, hurling invectives like “Your dad’s at the glue factory!” “You’re just a trumped-up horse with a horn!” and “No one believes in you!”

Harsh, but there we are. She makes the creature watch sad flicks like Titanic, too, and changes tactics to elicit tears of joy by cooing, “Everyone wants to ride you.”

Easy, big fella. It’s just a commercial

Meanwhile, over at Loch Ness, a “Nessie Milker” practices on massive rubber teats:

He seems to enjoy his work.

The campaign touts two limited-edition Irn-Bru flavors: Nessie Nectar and Unicorn Tears.

Seb Cardinal directed for the Leith Agency, which after three decades lost the business to Lucky Generals as the year began.

Still, Leith is credited for helping cement the brand’s position as “Scotland’s other national drink” (behind whiskey).

A sad development for Leith. But the relationship yielded some of the U.K.’s most beloved soda category campaigns. And that’s nothing to cry about.