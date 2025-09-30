Tiffany Chin of Death Row Records on Building Businesses With Snoop Dog

And why staying nimble is key in the cannabis space

by Shahnaz Mahmud September 30, 2025 7:00 am

Tiffany Chin | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Tiffany is CEO of Death Row Records Cannabis. She has 13 years of experience in entertainment, working with Snoop Dogg, Eddie Murphy and Martha Stewart. She has helped artists collaborate on strategic branding partnerships for brands such as Adidas, AirBnB, Reddit, Tanqueray, Netflix and HBO.

In working closely with Snoop, Chin co-founded Casa Verde Capital in 2014, as well as Leafs By Snoop in 2015, the first widely available celebrity cannabis brand.

In 2021, Chin helped operate Recess.tv, a tech start-up in the fitness industry. Two years ago, she reunited with Snoop Dogg to launch the Death Row Records Cannabis line along with a store in Inglewood called S.W.E.D. (Smoke Weed Every Day).

We spent two minutes with Tiffany to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Tiffany, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I was born in Ohio, and raised in Illinois before my family moved to Beijing when I was 10 years old. Living abroad during my formative years—from 10 to 18—gave me a global perspective and a deep appreciation for how culture shapes identity. Today, I live in Los Angeles.

How you first got interested in cannabis.

My introduction to cannabis happened during college, when a hall-mate invited me to spark up out on the quad. Ironically, I didn’t feel a thing the first time, but it fired up my curiosity.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

Teaming up Snoop Dogg with Diana Nyad, Joe Montana and MC Hammer for an anti-violence fundraiser called “No Guns Allowed” in 2014. It was an early example of how entertainment, activism, and purpose could be woven together to drive real dialogue around critical social issues. That experience shaped how I view brand work—it should mean something beyond the transaction.

A recent project you’re proud of.

Launching S.W.E.D. stores in Los Angeles and Amsterdam just weeks apart. Our goal was to create elevated, authentic spaces that show cannabis culture can be both aspirational and grounded. What I love most is how the brand transcends boundaries—speaking to people across cities, backgrounds and lifestyles.

The biggest challenge cannabis marketers face today, and how to approach it.

Regulatory uncertainty. Especially when it comes to navigating the cannabis vs. hemp market. And anticipating if or when federal legalization might happen. It makes long-term planning difficult. The key is staying flexible, building strong localized brands and treating agility as a permanent strategy, not just a temporary fix.

One thing about how the cannabis industry is evolving that you’re excited about.

Cannabis is becoming a normalized part of health, wellness and social connection across generations. Seeing older adults explore cannabis with the same openness as young consumers is a cultural shift that I’m excited to witness.

Someone else’s work, in cannabis or beyond, that you admired lately.

I’m deeply inspired by Evelyn Wang and her leadership of The Silverist, celebrating beauty and aging without compromise. I’m also watching Vanessa and Kim Pham at Omsom with admiration—their unapologetic storytelling in CPG is paving the way for more representation. And Steph Honn’s innovation at Cadence is brilliant. It’s incredibly motivating to see AAPI women setting new standards across industries.

A book, movie, TV show or podcast you recently found inspiring.

Behind the Bastards with Robert Evans has been incredibly eye-opening. It highlights how systemic failures are often engineered by individuals and how knowledge is power. Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale—both the book and Hulu adaptation—remains a visceral reminder of why protecting rights and fighting complacency matters.

A visual artist or band/musician you admire.

I’m a fan of creative energy in all forms, from Dillon Francis’ humor and Adrian Lux’s lush soundscapes to Doechii’s fearless artistry and the timeless soul of Curtis Mayfield. Vulfpeck, Ratatat, Beck and Jane Handcock.

Your favorite fictional character.

Link from The Legend of Zelda has always resonated with me—stoic, strong, silent and fiercely purpose-driven.

Someone worth following on social media.

Adam Grant is one of my must-follows. As an organizational psychologist at Wharton, his insights into human behavior, leadership and collaboration are both practical and profound. His content challenges me to think deeper about personal and professional growth.

Your main strength as a marketer/creative.

Nimbleness—being able to adjust on a dime without losing sight of the bigger vision. Especially in cannabis, where change is the only constant, staying adaptable is key to building brands that endure.

Your biggest weakness.

I tend to take on too much independently instead of asking for help when I need it. It’s a habit rooted in wanting things to be done right. But I’m learning that collaboration often leads to even stronger outcomes.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the cannabis industry.

I’d likely be working in urban planning or city management. I’ve always been fascinated by how cities operate—or don’t—and the opportunity to make everyday systems more efficient and equitable would be incredibly fulfilling to me.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.