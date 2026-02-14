Tarinee Rajaraman of Edelman N.Y. on the Intersection of Soul and Science

L'Oréal's 'I'm Worth It' inspired her to join the industry

by Shahnaz Mahmud February 14, 2026 8:00 am

Tarinee Rajaraman | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Tarinee is an art director at Edelman New York, where she’s worked on campaigns for Microsoft, Samsung and Taco Bell. Known for her focus on multicultural storytelling and “moving pixels that move people,” she combines strategy and creativity to make brands feel more human.

We spent two minutes with Trainee to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Tarinee, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up between Mumbai and Singapore. I live in Brooklyn now. All three cities feel like melting pots, places where people from all walks of life come to dream big and make it big.

How you first realized you were creative.

I’m an only child, so a lot of my childhood was powered by imagination. I realized it was instinctive for me to express myself through art, whether it was writing poetry, drawing on walls or crafting my heart away.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

I went to the Savannah College of Art and Design. What began as a simple start at their Hong Kong campus turned into a four-year trip around the world. When protests and Covid shut down the campus, I moved to L.A. for online classes and later to Savannah, Ga. That journey gave me a perspective like no other. From the stillness of lockdowns to the cultural shifts of each city, I found community, resilience and a deeper understanding of myself.

Your most important creative inspirations, and some recent stuff you love.

I love work that represents the idea of “when soul meets science.” Art and design in any medium reflect this idea: deeply interpersonal experiences and emotions expressed in technical and complex ways. In advertising, we’re just using every medium at our disposal to express, solve problems and create.

Some of the stuff I love:

Book: When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi—nothing more “soul and science” than this.

TV: The Bear. A perfect depiction of the inner workings of people and creatives, while showing true commitment to craft.

Music: Khruangbin. There’s something hypnotic about the convergence of genres, stories and cultures in their music.

Art: Dia:Beacon. My one-stop location for creative inspiration and the perfect day trip from the city.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

Recently, I worked on “The Reheat with Keith Lee.” The project is back for Season 2, with Microsoft, Keith and AI-powered Copilot teaming up to help Black, Hispanic and Latinx restaurant owners grow their businesses, reclaim their time and redefine what success looks like.

A recent project you’re proud of.

I’m working on the Hawai’i Visitors and Convention Bureau, which leads the future of tourism with a focus on community and sustainability. Hawai’i is truly special: nuanced, deeply rich in culture and home to people with incredible stories to tell about themselves and the land. It’s been a fulfilling opportunity to create campaigns that reflect those values and show what thoughtful, regenerative tourism can look like.

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

“The Final Copy of Ilon Specht” is iconic. Ilon Specht’s original L’Oréal line, “I’m Worth It,” was one of the first pieces of work that inspired me to join the industry. This campaign felt like a powerful cinematic tribute to that legacy and to the many creatives and brands that followed in its footsteps.

Your main strength as a creative person.

I’m endlessly curious about people—the how, why, what and when behind what brings us together, pulls us apart and shapes what we care about. That curiosity drives everything I create.

Your biggest weakness.

Second-guessing the strength of my creativity.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

One of the best things about this industry is how many kind people make themselves available to young creatives. Jason Marks gave me my first shot and has always been a big cheerleader and mentor. And Jordan Atlas continues to be my sounding board and guide.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

Studying psychology or in culinary school in Copenhagen.

