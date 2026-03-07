Stephanie Seiple of Music Media Collective: How Brands and Musicians Can Get In Sync

Vinyl and CDs are back, proving music can't just live in a digital space

by Shahnaz Mahmud March 7, 2026 7:00 am Share:

Stephanie Seiple | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Stephanie is the founder and executive director of Music Media Collective, an L.A.-based nonprofit created to fill the void left by the decline of community-driven publications and broadcasting. She focuses on building spaces where artists, fans and the industry can connect, collaborate and develop solutions that sustain careers. Having served as a Recording Academy board member for a decade and as a Music Industry Task Force committee member for the City of Philadelphia, Stephanie led initiatives to strengthen creative economies and preserve music culture.

We spent two minutes with Stephanie to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Stephanie, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in Woodstown, N.J., best known for the Cowtown Rodeo, the oldest weekly rodeo in the U.S. These days, I’m enjoying SoCal living in West Hollywood.

Your earliest musical memory.

My dad plays drums and was in a cover band for 25 years, so there was band practice in my house since I was old enough to remember. Music was always playing, whether it was on the radio, vinyl, cassettes and later CDs. I started playing the drums when I was really young. I still jump behind a kit now and then when I get the chance.

Your favorite bands/musicians today.

Leon Bridges, The War on Drugs, Kathleen Edwards, Little Brother, Big Thief, Jenny Lewis, Waxahatchee, Hermanos Gutiérrez, Hiatus Kaiyote, Geese, Tems and HAIM.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

The Tri-State Indie Music Awards. When TSI was a full-blown creative agency and digital music publication, my co-founder and I created an annual show to celebrate indie artists, labels, festivals and venues. Winners included Dawes, My Morning Jacket, Kurt Vile, Avett Brothers, Snarky Puppy, the Budos Band and Philly venue staples like Johnny Brenda’s.

A recent project you’re proud of.

First, the Music Media Collective, a nonprofit organization I founded. Artists, venues, and fans are losing vital pieces of the ecosystem for discovery, connection and promotion as local outlets vanish, radio becomes more syndicated and multiple jobs are lost. The MMC provides a space for collaboration through town halls, programs and developing solutions for the future. One thing I’m most proud of is our Junior Advisory Board, which brings young professionals and students directly into the fold, so the next generation also has a seat at the table.

Second, Asses in Seats, a live music-talk podcast that mimics sports radio. It’s not prerecorded, so fans can call in, comment and join live on video while we interview artists and industry pros. We raise money during every show for nonprofit partners like MusiCares and the National Independent Venue Foundation.

One thing about how the music world is evolving that you’re excited about.

Everything old is new again: vinyl, CDs and print mags. Being able to blend them with today’s tools and tech is super exciting. Fans and artists are craving better experiences and more authentic ways to cut through the digital white noise. The fact that these formats are making a comeback proves music can’t live in a digital space alone.

Someone else’s work, in music or beyond, that you admired lately.

Matt Pinfield. Watching him bounce back after his stroke has been amazing.

A book, movie, TV show or podcast you recently found inspiring.

TV: It’s Never Over: Jeff Buckley, a documentary directed by Amy Berg. It’s a reminder of how powerful and fleeting a true artist’s story can be. The screening I attended was hosted by Matt Pinfield, who interviewed Amy afterward, and you could sense the heart and soul she poured into the film.

An artist you admire outside the world of music.

The marketing, wit and content behind The Pacific Pals, the talking animal puppet crew from the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, Calif. It’s educational for kids and adults, totally entertaining, always on trend and the puppetry is stellar.

Your favorite fictional character.

Towelie from South Park—”Don’t forget to bring a towel” And Frank- N-Furter from The Rocky Horror Picture Show—”If you can dream it, be it.”

How musicians should approach working with brands.

Be clear about your values before jumping into any partnership. The best marketing shouldn’t feel like marketing. Stay involved in the creative process and work with the brand to push boundaries that set your campaign apart. Make sure it’s a true two-way street where both sides bend.

How brands should approach working with musicians.

If you’re not used to working in the music space, be prepared to pivot and have the emotional intelligence and patience it takes to truly collaborate with music creators.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

Barry Griffin. We met in the BMG Atlanta branch 24 years ago, and we still talk frequently to this day.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the music business.

Selling real estate. Or living like a hippie in a small beach town, running a holistic boutique.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.