Sara Gotfredson of Trailblazing Sports Group on Supporting Women Athletes

Eliminating divisions across race, politics and class

by Shahnaz Mahmud January 31, 2026 7:00 am 2 min read Share:

Sara Gotfredson | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Sara is CEO of Trailblazing Sports Group, a consultancy that negotiates brand partnerships for female athletes and women’s sports properties. She has curated deals with brands like CashApp, Google, L’Oréal, Morgan Stanley, QuickBooks, State Farm and Visa.

We spent two minutes with Nicky to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Sara, tell us …

Where did you grow up, and where do you live now?

I grew up in San Diego, went to San Francisco for college and lived there for 20 years. Now, I reside in L.A. with my family.

What is your earliest sports memory?

Going to the 1984 World Series.

Aside from the one you work for, who are some of your favorite sports team(s)?

We are lucky to work with a number of women’s sports entities, but I have long been a fan of the USWNT, since the ‘99 World Cup.

Favorite athlete(s).

Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka

What is your favorite sports movie and/or show?

Jerry Maguire: “You had me at hello.”

What is your favorite sports podcast or news show?

The Re-Cap Show and Full Time with Meg Linehan

Your favorite sports video game, if you have one.

EA FC

What is a recent project you’re proud of?

Our collaboration with Intuit QuickBooks in which we created the “Power Moves” series featuring women who are driving the business of sports.

Someone else’s work that you admired recently.

The Eli Lilly “Hands” creative by the brilliant minds at W+K about breast cancer awareness and how early detection can save lives.

Play

What sports can do that nothing else can.

Sports brings people together, wiping out the divisions that exist in race, politics, economic class and age.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the sports space.

Sailing around the world with my family.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.