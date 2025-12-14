Quynh Ai (aka AiQ) of Happiness Saigon on Crafting Every Aspect of the Creative Experience

Quynh Ai, aka AiQ, is currently head of design at Happiness Saigon, where she blends her background in landscape architecture, 3D artistry and branding. Previously, AiQ led Spotify’s design presence in Vietnam: from 2024’s iteration of “Wrapped” to ultra-local campaigns involving hundreds of artists.

We spent two minutes with AiQ to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

AiQ, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

Ho Chi Minh City.

How you first realized you were creative.

When I was a kid I immersed myself in the Finger Tips series on TV where they showed viewers how to make arts and crafts out of home objects.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

When I was researching my graduation project, I spent three months reading Theme Park Design & the Art of Themed Entertainment by David Younger. I realized they didn’t just create the park by building up the space; they were very thoughtful about how people could enjoy the whole experience. Like the pleasing scent at the waiting area of the Toy Story ride. Even the mascots at Disneyland are trained actors—they fully embody their characters. Every tiny thing must be considered to make the experience come to life. It was the golden key to opening my creative mindset.

Your most important creative inspirations, and some recent stuff you love.

I love going to the Design Weeks and local art markets where artists showcase their work.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

A personal project I did about Vietnamese art called “Tết Vuông.” It brought me into the professional creative path. I really got into the process from ideation to creating art to printing, crafting, packaging and showcasing it to the world.

A recent project you’re proud of.

The Firewalkers book for Hcookware.

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

Forestival 2025: A Music & Art festival by Viet Vision & STORII in Tràng An, Ninh Bình, Việt Nam. It’s where music, art, culture and nature meet.

Your main strength as a creative person.

Open-mindedness with a desire to never stop learning. I’m really into discovering new cultures through languages, especially Korean and Thai.

Your biggest weakness.

I’m the overthinking devil haha. Sometimes this actually helps me because I am able to foresee some risks.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

Not a person, but a book I read recently helped open my mind: Ogilvy on Advertising by David Ogilvy.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

Something related to cultural event organizing or art curation.

