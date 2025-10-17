Phil Andrews of USA Fencing on Creating a School Dedicated to the Sport

Plus: His love of Football Manager and Any Given Sunday

by Amy Corr October 17, 2025 6:00 am Share:

Phil Andrews | Illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Phil Andrews is CEO of USA Fencing. He is responsible for the growth and development of fencing with newcomers, collegiate athletes, Olympians, Paralympians and everyone who connects with the sport.

We spent two minutes with Phil to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Phil, tell us…

Where did you grow up, and where do you live now?

I grew up primarily in Essex, England, and now live in Denver.

What is your earliest sports memory?

I got into sports in elementary school. My best friend was a Liverpool fan. We weren’t that good at the time. But the old Green and White kit got to the FA Cup final against a dominant Manchester United, back in the days of Ian Rush, Steve McManaman and Robbie Fowler.

Who are your favorite sports team(s)?

Edmonton Oilers (NHL), Liverpool (Soccer) and of course, Team USA (Olympic and Paralympic Games).

Favorite athlete(s).

Aside from athletes in the sports I’ve worked in: Wayne Gretzky, Robbie Fowler, Sir Chris Hoy, Laura Kenny, Nicola Adams.

What is your favorite sports movie and/or show?

Any Given Sunday—I just love the “Inches” speech.

What is your favorite sports podcast or news show?

I try to consume as much content as I can. Sportico is probably my go to.

Your favorite sports video game, if you have one.

Football Manager. It’s the one game I still play. I’ve had every version since 1992 when it was called Championship Manager.

What is a recent project you’re proud of?

USA Fencing is doing so much that hasn’t been traditionally the bastion of Olympic & Paralympic sport. Perhaps one I’m proud of seeing through is the launch of our own school (high and middle) dedicated to fencing.

Someone else’s work that you admired recently.

In the pro world, it’s difficult not to admire the NWSL and how Jessica Burman is expanding the league’s reach, investment and outcomes. In the Olympics world, Li Li Leung at USA Gymnastics and Sophie Goldschmidt at U.S. Ski & Snowboard are doing great things.

What sports can do that nothing else can.

Bring people together, worldwide. I’ve seen nations at war stand side by side from the power of sport.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the sports space.

Something in the political world.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.