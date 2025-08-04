Nancy Mines of Geletka+ on Changing Her Vantage Point

Experiencing different worlds to get a fresh perspective

by Shahnaz Mahmud August 4, 2025 8:00 am 5 min read Share:

Nancy Mines | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

Nancy serves as VP of strategy and client experience at Geletka+, where she helped build the agency’s brand strategy practice alongside founder John Geletka. Today, she is spearheading the growth of the client services team, which plays a critical role in the shop’s multidisciplinary, full-service model.

We spent two minutes with Nancy to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Nancy, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I’m a Chicago Southside girl, you can still hear it in my accent. These days, I’m a little further southwest, but still very much rooted in Chicagoland.

How you first realized you were creative.

I recently found a few poems I wrote in my late teens, tucked inside a copy of Cabal by Clive Barker. They were dark and haunting in a way that surprised me. The creative spark was always there, just hiding in the margins.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

Film school at Columbia College changed the way I take in movies. Art house and indie films cracked my mind open to new techniques, raw storytelling and the power of unconventional visuals. It taught me to appreciate the unexpected and to look for meaning in the details. That perspective still shapes the way I approach creative work today.

Your most important creative inspirations, and some recent stuff you love.

As a rebellious ’80s teenager, I was drawn to artists who pushed boundaries, like Madonna, Prince and Sinéad O’Connor. They weren’t just making music. They were making statements. Their aesthetic, attitude and fearlessness left a big impression.

Recent inspiration: I usually gravitate towards fantasy or murder mysteries, but The Queen of the Ring grabbed me. First the movie, then the book. It tells the story of Mildred Burke, a pioneer of women’s wrestling from the 1930s to 1950s. She broke into a male-dominated world, fought hundreds of matches and became the first million-dollar female athlete in history. She was not just ahead of her time. She was the reason times changed.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

Building my daughter’s Ursula costume for her 8th grade play stands out. When she stepped on stage, the audience gasped. And in that instant, she knew she looked incredible. Being able to create magical moments makes all the hard work worth it. In my professional world, seeing the first commercial I ever wrote for ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers was such a cool highlight. It will be launching this summer!

A recent project you’re proud of.

Seeing the strategy come to life for J. Blanton Plumbing was incredible. From building the brand strategy foundation to developing the brand design, redesigning their truck fleet, website redesign and even producing radio spots, it all came together. Being able to build an entire brand universe showed the real power of a cohesive, connected brand experience.

Someone else’s work that inspired you years ago.

Street art has always pulled me in. I love wandering cities during my travels and finding murals tucked into unexpected places. It shows me that creativity does not need a stage or permission, it just needs a slab of empty space. Artists like Shepard Fairey, whose work blends art and activism, made me realize how powerful and accessible art can be.

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

I recently discovered Gus Fink on Instagram and his work immediately resonated with me. His raw, unapologetic style brings mental health struggles to life in deep, dark ways that feel both haunting and honest. One piece that really stayed with me is “Lost a Part of My Soul, But The Show Must Go On. There is an emotional undercurrent to his art that lingers long after you see it.

Your main strength as a creative person.

Looking laterally and changing my vantage point. Getting stuck is no fun. And when it happens, it can feel like sinking in quicksand. I have learned that stepping outside the problem—by observing art, picking up a book or just going for a walk—helps me get unstuck. Experiencing different worlds gives me fresh ways back in.

Your biggest weakness.

Recognizing sooner when I am stuck. I have learned that pushing harder is not always the answer. Sometimes the real work is pausing, shifting perspective and giving myself permission to take a damn break so I can come back stronger.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

Christina Downey has had a huge impact on my career. We first crossed paths years ago at a different agency. But it was when she became my client that we really built a true partnership. We bounced ideas off each other and pushed each other to do better work. Later, she brought me onboard at Geletka+, and now she is my client again and is absolutely crushing it at It’s Skinny.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

Working in the costume department for theater. I love the hands-on creativity of building something from scratch—and some of my favorite memories are constructing cosplay costumes for my daughter. There is something magical about helping someone fully step into a character.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.



