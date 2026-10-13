Mighty Union's Vaughn Misail: 'Simplicity Is an Evolving Skill'

And being fearless can carry you to unexpected heights

by Shahnaz Mahmud October 13, 2026 11:00 am Share:

Vaughn Misail | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Vaughn Misail credits the legendary Stan Lee as a key inspiration early on.

“The creativity, the ability to connect with a target audience, the passion and enthusiasm with which he made and promoted content … it showed me that any idea, no matter how outlandish it might first seem, can lead to a universe of possibility.”

Vaughn serves as executive creative director at Mighty Union. He works across the agency, spanning aerospace, healthcare, financial services, construction and technology.

Over the course of his 25-year career, he has built campaigns for Raytheon, NASA, Liberty Mutual, Tufts University and several presidential candidates.

We spent a few minutes with Vaughn on his background, inspirations and Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s wise words on perfection.

Where did you grow up, and where do you live now?

Born, raised and reside in New England.

How you first realized you were creative.

Second grade. Wizard of Oz class play. Tin Man slayed.

Was there a moment from high school or college that changed your life?

My first communications course at Boston College, where I realized that a “creative career” was a viable thing, not just something Samatha Stephens’ husband did on Bewitched.

Talk about some key inspirations and recent stuff you love.

Bill Bernbach showed how treating audiences first and foremost as real people is integral to everything. Paul Rand, David Carson, Milton Glaser: the greats of the game. Adore recent stuff like “Death of Duolingo,” which extends classic principles into killer modern work by amping up what today’s media can do: interactivity, user-integration, viral distribution, etc.

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What’s one of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on?

Helping to build an Epcot ride in Walt Disney World designed to teach kids about engineering principles. The Sum of All Thrills attraction let kids make and then ride their own roller coaster, teaching basic engineering, design and physics along the way.

A recent project you’re proud of?

Recruiting astronauts, selling yogurt—you never know what challenge needs solving and that’s what makes this business so wonderful.

Someone else’s work you admired lately?

Recently, I came across a wonderful dissection of creativity and design by Devin Mathews called SuprOrdinary: neat stories, wonderfully shot and edited, a candid glimpse into what drives great work.

Your main strength as a creative person?

Fearlessness. Show me a spider, I’m running for cover. But assign a project, and nothing is off limits, no matter how different or demanding.

Your biggest weakness?

The author Antoine de Saint-Exupéry said: “Perfection is achieved not when there is nothing more to add, but when there is nothing left to take away.” Achieving that level of utmost simplicity is always an evolving skill. (Like, did this answer have to be so verbose?)

Was there a mentor who helped you navigate the industry?

My first two creative directors, Sean Bice and David Abend, showed me the ropes in ways that extended beyond getting to the idea. They taught me the business side of communications, how to act like an adult without losing child-like wonder.

What would you be doing if you weren’t in advertising?

Figuring out how to break into advertising.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.