M.B. Gambke of Barstool Sports on Wrangling 48 Internet Golf Personalities for a Special Event

They battled for $1 million in a high-profile tournament that returns in the fall

by Shahnaz Mahmud August 27, 2026 10:00 am Share:

MB Gambke | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Staging the “Internet Invitational” was no relaxed day on the putting green. M.B. Gambke’s team at Barstool, in tandem with YouTuber Bob Does Sports, had to wrangle 48 internet golf personalities to battle for $1 million. That mission, she recalls, “was ambitious enough, but then turning it into a 6-episode series where people cared just as much about the personalities as they did the golf made it even cooler.”

At Barstool, M.B. oversees brand partnerships across content, experiences and events. During her eight years with the company, she has helped shape initiatives with DraftKings, BodyArmor, High Noon and Chevrolet. She also played a key role in launching Pink Whitney. Earlier in her career, M.B. worked in sponsorship strategy and activation at SJX Partners (now part of Wasserman), supporting the PGA of America, U.S. Open Tennis, Little League Baseball and Cirque du Soleil.

We spent a few minutes with M.B. to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Where did you grow up, and where do you live now?

I grew up in Westchester, N.Y. and currently live in NYC.

What is your earliest sports memory?

The 1996 Aloha Bowl on Christmas Day between Navy and Cal. I remember going to mass with the team, meeting some of the players and then watching Navy’s backup QB pull off 4th quarter heroics for the win. My grandpa played center at Navy (Class of ’51), and my grandma worked for the team, so they were very connected to Navy football when I was growing up.

Who are your favorite sports team(s)?

New York Yankees, New York Giants, Toronto Maple Leafs and Vanderbilt.

Who are your favorite athlete(s)?

My all-time favorites are Derek Jeter, Chipper Jones, Brett Gardner, Eli Manning and Victor Cruz. My favorite active athletes are William Nylander, Joe Burrow and Justin Thomas. I’m also very excited for the future of the Giants with Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo.

What is your favorite sports movie and/or show?

Miracle is not just my favorite sports movie, but my favorite movie of all-time. When DVDs were still a thing, it was the only one I owned for a while. So, I’ve probably seen it 500 times. My favorite sports TV show is Friday Night Lights. Texas Forever!

What is your favorite sports podcast or news show?

Pardon My Take—love those guys! In all seriousness, I’ve had the chance to work with them for almost a decade, and it’s been really cool to watch the show grow without losing what made people love it in the first place. The way Big Cat, PFT and the rest of the PMT crew talk about sports makes you feel like you’re hanging out with friends. They’re just genuinely funny, never take themselves too seriously–and that’s exactly what people want from sports commentary.

What is your favorite sports video game, if you have one?

I don’t think I’ve played a video game since Cool Boarders on PS2 … so that probably says it all!

What is a recent project you’ve been part of that you’re proud of?

For the “Internet Invitational,” one of my favorite parts was finally getting to build a drive-thru brand activation within Barstool programming. We’ve wanted to do something like this forever, and Dunkin’ was the perfect partner. Seeing golfers order coffee from a golf cart in the middle of the tournament was ridiculous, in exactly the right way, and somehow our team pulled it off. Year 1 taught us a ton, which makes me even more excited for everyone to see what’s coming this fall for Year 2.

Can you share someone else’s recent work that you admire?

Three partnerships stand out to me that I’m incredibly jealous of. First is the “Pop-Tarts Bowl.” Between the mascot storylines that have unfolded each year, broadcasters getting in the mix to talk about yardage by Pop-Tarts and sprinkle length, and players and coaches literally eating a life-size Pop-Tart – they’ve just set the bar and completely reinvented bowl games. Second is the Lego and F1 partnership—seeing drivers actually try to race full-size drivable Lego F1 cars during the Miami Grand Prix parade last year was exactly as chaotic as you’d hope – and completely iconic. Lastly, the Leafs having Milk as their jersey sponsor—through their partnership with the Dairy Farmers of Ontario—and Oreo as their helmet sponsor is the perfect combo. You don’t often see two separate partners paired so strategically—but what could be better than milk and cookies?

What can sports do that nothing else can?

Sports brings so many different types of people together. Where you’re from, what you do or what your background is doesn’t matter. What matters is rooting for the same team. There’s no better feeling than celebrating championships with people you’ll never meet again, and commiserating after a rough loss with thousands of others who are in the same boat. Sports is the ultimate shared experience.

What would you be doing if you weren’t working in the sports space?

I was an engineering major in college, so something in tech. That said, I’m obsessed with brands—creating them, building them—so I’d likely still be in the marketing space. And if all else fails, I think I’d make a pretty decent chief stew on a yacht.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.