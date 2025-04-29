Lamont Buford of the Seattle Kraken Deploys Lasers and Videos to Hype Up Fans

Gasps from the 2024 opening day crowd gave him chills

by Shahnaz Mahmud April 29, 2025 5:00 am 3 min read

Lamont Buford | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

Lamont is the vice president of entertainment experience and production for the NHL’s Seattle Kraken. He began his career as a media specialist with Hampton University in 2000. Subsequent posts include tenures with the Hershey Bears, St. Louis Blues and Arizona Coyotes.

We spent two minutes with Lamont to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Lamont, tell us …

Where did you grow up, and where do you live now?

I live in Seattle. But this question is always tricky because my father was in the military, so I grew up in several different places. However, I would say my roots are in Virginia.

What is your earliest sports memory?

Watching an Eagles vs. Cowboys game on AFN-TV. It was the first time I saw Randall Cunningham play, and I was immediately hooked.

Aside from the one you work for, who are some of your favorite sports team(s)?

I’m a big fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, Chelsea and the Houston Rockets.

Favorite athlete(s).

Randall Cunningham, Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Serena Williams.

What is your favorite sports movie and/or show?

Major League for a movie and and All American for TV.

What is your favorite sports podcast or news show?

New Heights, 7PM in Brooklyn With Melo and Pivot.

Your favorite sports video game, if you have one.

Hands sown Tecmo Super Bowl on NES. A close second would be any of the Madden games.

What is a recent project you’re proud of?

The Seattle Kraken 2024 Opening Day game. We introduced lasers, video effects and special lights to the arena. Hearing the gasp from the crowd when everything launched has stayed with me all season.

Play

Someone else’s work that you admired recently.

I enjoyed a Heineken promotion that celebrated a superfan who called his wife while at a game. His team won, and it became a superstitious ritual for him until they won the championship. I appreciated how they took a real moment and celebrated it in a way that inspired others.

What sports can do that nothing else can.

Sports have always been a connector. Whether you are a participant or a fan, sports bring people together from different backgrounds, cultures and socioeconomic classes, showcasing their passion and fandom.

