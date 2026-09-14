CBX's Mark Christou Says the Future of Branding Will Feature Less Content, More Conviction

Pay attention to news and culture for the best marketing insights

by Shahnaz Mahmud September 14, 2026 7:00 am Share:

Mark Christou | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Before stepping into the chief creative officer role at CBX, Mark Christou founded branding agency ROOK/NYC, co-founded Culture POP Soda and helped build brands from both the agency and client side. He’s also held leadership roles at Pearlfisher, Brand Union and Sundial Brands (makers of SheaMoisture).

“Being a founder changes your perspective,” says Mark. “You’re not just responsible for the work. You’re responsible for the business, the culture and, ultimately, people’s careers and livelihoods. It teaches you quickly that creativity can’t exist in isolation. The best ideas don’t just look good. They create growth for clients, opportunities for teams, and momentum for the business.”

We spent a few minutes with Mark to learn more about his background, inspirations and on having a point of view.

What creative hill would you die on?

Creativity isn’t decoration. If the work doesn’t change perception, create demand, or drive growth, it isn’t finished.

What belief about creativity have you reconsidered?

I used to think great ideas were enough. They’re not. Great ideas only matter if you can get them made, sold and adopted.

Was there an “a-ha” moment that made you realize what you wanted to do?

Not really. I just became obsessed with why some brands matter and others don’t. I’ve been chasing that question ever since.

What source of inspiration do you return to constantly?

News and culture platforms. The best branding insights rarely come from branding. They come from understanding shifts in business, technology, culture and human behavior.

What’s the last great book, article or video you consumed?

I consume far more business content than creative content. I’m fascinated by founders, market shifts and companies that create disproportionate value by seeing what others miss.

Is there a non-advertising industry you’ve learned from?

Hospitality. The best hotels, restaurants and experiences obsess over every detail. That’s exactly how brands should behave.

What does it take to build a culturally relevant brand today?

You need a point of view, not just a presence. The brands that win aren’t the loudest. They’re the most distinctive, consistent and useful.

What do you see for the future of branding and creativity?

Less content. More conviction. AI will make it easier than ever to produce things. The brands that win will be the ones that know exactly who they are and why they matter.

You’ve got 2 minutes with the industry. What’s your hot take?

Most brands don’t have an attention problem. They have a differentiation problem. We’re spending too much time talking about channels, technology and algorithms, and not enough time talking about whether the work is genuinely distinctive.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.