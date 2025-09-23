Joe Gallo of Catch Buzz on How Artists and Managers Are Questioning Traditional Relationships

When it comes to storytelling, one size does not fit all

by Shahnaz Mahmud September 23, 2025 12:00 am 7 min read

Joe Gallo | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Joe is founder of Catch Buzz, which lives at the intersection of music and lifestyle. Over the last 10 years, Joe has helped elevate emerging artists, startups, mass-market lifestyle brands, festival acts and seasoned executives including Ray Daniels and Tab Nkhereanye. Catch Buzz has secured over 1,000 media placements for PR clients across the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Forbes, Fortune, Billboard and elsewhere.

As an artist manager, he has negotiated over $1 million in partnership deals with Martin Guitars, Electric Daisy Carnival, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Hudson Whiskey and Patron Tequila. Agency stints include Curich|Weiss, Magrino and M Booth.

We spent two minutes with Joe to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Joe, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I was born and raised in Connecticut, about 45 minutes outside of NYC. I currently split time between the N.Y. Metro Area and Puerto Rico.

Your earliest musical memory.

I must have been 3 years old. I remember my dad blasting The Smashing Pumpkins and Van Halen at my parents’ apartment in White Plains. This was around the time Melon Collie and the Infinite Sadness came out.

Your favorite bands/musicians today.

Dave Matthews Band—I love the musicality, the community and every summer catching up with friends while traveling around the country to see them. The grassroots excitement the band created enabled them to blow past gatekeepers and become one of the most successful acts in the last three decades. And they put on a hell of a show.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

I enjoyed doing PR for Ray Daniels and his podcast network. Ray had spent the better part of 20 years as one of the most highly touted executives in hip-hop, pop and R&B, powering Usher, Ciara, Saweetie, Latto and Miley Cyrus. After an unexpected exit from Warner Records, Daniels bet on himself by launching Ray Daniels Presents. He shares his knowledge of the music industry and culture with the goal of being the next Steve Harvey. We came on board to help grow Ray’s profile and presence. In the first year, Ray doubled his subscribers on YouTube, was regularly included in the Top-10 charts of Apple Podcasts and began securing high-profile guests. We helped to firmly cement Ray as a culture mover. He was named a 2024 Billboard Power Player in Hip-Hop.

A recent project you’re proud of.

Managing King Kyote—an incredibly talented folk/rock act out of Portland, Maine. Jon (aka King Kyote) is an amazing writer and performer, blending classic Americana and Northeast surf culture. When we started together, there was no touring footprint and limited streaming. Over the last year, we’ve helped build a loyal audience, resulting in Spotify growth of more than 1,000 percent—and more notably, a touring footprint across all of the Northeast and Midwest.

One thing about how the music world is evolving that you’re excited about.

Artists and managers are beginning to question the traditional relationships artists are expected to have—whether that’s booking agents, labels, publicists, etc. It’s a very one-sided dynamic, where the artist and manager are doing the heavy lifting to get the business off the ground and the others benefit once it’s already in the air. The music ecosystem has conditioned many to approach their careers with a scarcity mentality, believing they are not worthy of reaching their potential or deserving of success. Artists pour their hearts and souls into their work and feel like they are paddling against the current or need to change who they are to compete. I believe that each artist has their own unique brand strategy. The one-size-fits-all approach we are hearing from the music industry has conditioned many to think there is only one way of finding success. That mindset can be very limiting and it bums me out.

Someone else’s work, in music or beyond, that you admired lately.

I’ve been inspired by the DIY ecosystem Jon Bellion has built since leaving his label. He’s created an infrastructure that allows him to go directly to fans for releases. He also by independently stages shows without relying on companies like Live Nation. It’s a glimpse into the future of the music industry, and it aligns with how we approach community and brand-building at Catch Buzz.

A book, movie, TV show or podcast you recently found inspiring.

Mood Machine by Liz Pelly was eye-opening. It explores the rise of AI and Spotify’s algorithm, and it affirmed the Catch Buzz approach to artist development. Too many in the industry have over-relied on Spotify and other tech platforms that offer vanity metrics and limited editorial access to a small, well-connected few. The book reinforced why we don’t build strategies around these systems. Social and streaming platforms are tools, not revenue drivers (at least for the overwhelming majority of artists). Any success there is a bonus, but should not be a focus.

An artist you admire outside the world of music.

Oliver Stone is someone I have always admired. His ability to dive into complex events and highlight non-traditional and provocative perspectives on topics from music and history to politics shows how art can shape mainstream narratives.

Your favorite fictional character.

Dupree in You, Me and Dupree. He comes across on the surface as a slacker, lazy and not of value in the traditional world. But his power is in his radical authenticity and ability to inspire others. When he finds his purpose he is able to help others transform and become their best selves. Sometimes the most misunderstood and underestimated people are able to be the biggest vessels for positivity in the world.

Someone worth following in social media.

I found a lot of value in Ari Herstand’s social channels and his podcast. For folks curious about how to break into the industry, he is a great resource.

Your main strength as a marketer/creative.

I have been able to find unique ways to identify and bring to life the larger story behind an artist, an executive or a brand. My skills as a brand-builder depend on my ability to bring that story to life through leveraging the right partner at the right time. That could be through relationships with media outlets, influencers and communities. My diverse background also sets me apart, as I can integrate my clients beyond just the music business, allowing them to build diverse coalitions of fans.

Your biggest weakness.

Sometimes I have difficulty shutting off and detaching from work. I find myself constantly thinking of ways I can better my clients and grow my company even when I am not working.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the music business.

Hospitality. I spent the first decade of my career working in marketing and PR at NYC agencies focused on spirits, hospitality and CPG brands. Music was always the dream. But back then, it felt like a hard industry to crack (it was). If I hadn’t made the leap to do it, I’d probably still be building brands and creating experiences in the hospitality and spirits world. In many ways, that world shares a lot of DNA with music when it comes to storytelling, community-building and connecting people through experience.

