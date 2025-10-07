Jess Smith of the Golden State Valkyries on Prepping the Team for Its First Season

How sports unites us through shared language and purpose

Jess Smith | Illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Jess Smith is president of the Golden State Valkyries, where she oversees all WNBA business operations. Jess joined the Valkyries from Angel City Football Club, where she served as head of revenue. Prior to that, she served as vice president of sponsorships for the San Jose Earthquakes.

We spent two minutes with Jess to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Jess, tell us…

Where did you grow up, and where do you live now?

I grew up in Auburn, in the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York. I currently live in the East Bay, east of Oakland.

What is your earliest sports memory?

As a 5-year-old, I used to sit in front of the television to watch any games that were on. I begged to play baseball for a year, and at 6, I joined the local little league where my team was the Athletics. In my first game, I completed an unassisted triple play.

Aside from the one you work for, who are some of your favorite sports team(s)?

Angel City Football Club will forever hold a special place in my heart and fandom, having been a part of the organization from its inception. I follow global soccer, the Buffalo Bills and the Golden State Warriors, along with all women’s basketball.

Favorite athlete(s).

Coco Gauff, Sydney Leroux, Candace Parker, Steph Curry, Shaq.

What is your favorite sports movie and/or show?

Love and Basketball.

What is your favorite sports podcast or news show?

Laughter Permitted with Julie Foudy, Good Game with Sarah Spain, A Touch More with Sue and Megan, In Case You Missed It with Khristina Williams.

What is a recent project you’re proud of?

The completion of our Valkyries facilities before NBA All-Star event and our inaugural season. There’s a campus inside Chase Center and a dedicated performance center in Oakland with three custom courts and an everyday space for our athletes.

Someone else’s work that you admired recently.

I’m in perpetual awe at the tremendous work that is pouring into women’s sports and the growth it continues to showcase. Whether it’s teams and ownership groups investing in fan experience, facilities, or events, or broadcast partners dedicating production, time, talent and storytelling to the product. The business surrounding and growing the game(s) and industry as a whole is setting the bar daily.

What sports can do that nothing else can.

Unite people through a shared language, purpose, and outcomes, providing access at all ages while showcasing the elite product we’re privileged to watch in professional sports.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the sports space.

Working for a brand dedicated to shifting and advancing culture.

