Jed Cohen of Mother L.A. on Understanding What People Are Trying to Say

Plus: A moving project with the L.A. Philharmonic and 'Spielburgers'

Jed Cohen | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

Jed Cohen is the chief creative officer of Mother Los Angeles. He joined the agency in 2022 and has been a key contributor to the growth of Mother’s growth in the L.A. market and beyond.

We spent two minutes with Jed to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Jed, tell us…

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in Johannesburg, South Africa. My family moved to Miami when I was 12. I live in Los Angeles now.

How you first realized you were creative.

My mom is the most brilliant, creative mind I know. She was an art teacher. And for as long as I can remember, she always encouraged me and my siblings to express ourselves creatively. I spent my childhood drawing, reading, writing, painting and attempting all sorts of arts and crafts projects she’d set up for us. So I don’t remember ever having a moment where I realized I was creative. Because she raised us to believe that we inherently were.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

When I was 16, I started a design company with my two best friends and we stumbled our way into a pretty successful business making websites for local businesses in Miami. It was the first time I realized that you could actually get paid money to have fun and be creative.

Your most important creative inspirations, and some recent stuff you love.

The amount of times a day I say “Oh, I saw this thing on Reddit” is probably exhausting for everyone I know. My list of recent things I love in no particular order: Andor, The Studio, a french dip I had at Hillstones, Marvel Rivals and this pop-up event we did for Mother’s Day called The Titty Bar—a bar for new moms.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

My favorite campaign of all time was a Carl’s Jr. partnership with the Spielberg-directed movie Ready Player One. We called it Spielburgers. It’s a case study in nobody saying no to an idea that made everyone laugh at its sheer dumbness. To sell the campaign, presented all these dioramas based on Spielberg movies, but with the characters replaced with hamburgers. Spielberg’s response was, and I quote, “That’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever seen. We have to do it.” And when the greatest director in history says that, it sort of helps you open some doors.

A recent project you’re proud of.

We recently did a project with the L.A. Philharmonic to create a film thanking first responders for their bravery and selflessness during the wildfires. It still brings tears to my eyes every time I watch it.

Someone else’s work that inspired you years ago.

Sony “Balls” lives in my head rent-free.

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

Penny “Price Packs” by Serviceplan is one of those ideas that’s so simple, so powerful and so effective that it makes me irrationally angry out of pure jealousy.

Your main strength as a creative person.

I’d like to think I’m good at understanding what people are trying to say. Whether it’s finding the idea, no matter how many layers it’s buried under.

Your biggest weakness.

My attention span is basically non-existent.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

I’ve been so lucky to have had many mentors and guidance counselors in this industry. But I always go back to the first two, whom I’m still lucky to call my friends: Donnell Johnson and Kat Street. They were both creatives at Crispin Miami and my instructors at Miami Ad School. They taught me so much about how to be a good creative, but way more importantly, they showed me how to do it with kindness and generosity.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

Owner and proprietor of a gourmet sandwich shop.

