Jean Morrow of Coinbase on Trusting Your Intuition

Bringing crypto to the masses

by Amy Corr August 28, 2025 5:00 am Share:

Jean Morrow | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

Jean Morrow is group creative director for Coinbase’s in-house creative studio. She joined in 2022, after stints at Pereira O’Dell, 72andSunny and BBH. Jean has played a role in defining Coinbase across brand, product and policy marketing to help people understand the potential of crypto.

We spent two minutes with Jean to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Jean, tell us…

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in Buffalo and live in San Francisco.

How you first realized you were creative.

When I was in first grade, I was tasked with writing a story. I wrote a psychological thriller about hiring a hitman to kill my siblings so I could become an only child and go on the lam in Florida.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

While I was at NYU, I took a separate class on Tuesday evenings in the conference room at Cliff Freeman & Partners called “101 The Ad School.” Every week, we received a print ad assignment and the following week we brought back marker comps. I soon suspected that whatever I was doing with these Sharpie markers might become my career.

Your most important creative inspirations, and some recent stuff you love.

I love The Godfather, Goodfellas and The Sopranos. Give me the Tri-State Area and crime. Recently, I loved Anora.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

Our penny spot remains a favorite. What a rare treat to find the humor in an icon humiliated by his irrelevance. A year after this work launched, the news dropped that pennies would be discontinued.

Play

A recent project you’re proud of.

This spot about a guy who sells a truck and gets paid in crypto.

Play

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

Apple’s “RIP Leon” is pretty perfect.

Play

Your main strength as a creative person.

I have a strong intuition and I listen to it.

Your biggest weakness.

My impatience. And my inability to be productive until I’ve had one excellent croissant.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

Ari Weiss, who told me about the marker comp class.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

I’d like to be a cashier at the grocery store. Years of working from home has made me miss small talk.

