Jan Wappler of FC Schaffhausen: Building Engagement at Home and Abroad

How sports inspires cultures to join in harmony

Jan Wappler | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Jan is chief commercial officer of FC Schaffhausen AG, one of Switzerland’s oldest football clubs (founded in 1896!). His main tasks include sponsorships, marketing, communications, fan engagement and corporate social responsibility. Previously, Jan served as director of corporate affairs for Spanish football club Real Club Deportivo de La Coruña. Earlier posts included a tenure with FIFA.

We spent two minutes with Jan to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Jan, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in the city of St. Gallen in Switzerland’s east, close to the Lake of Constance. It’s a city known most specifically for its textile and embroidery industry.

Your earliest sports memory.

Attending my first football game in St. Gallen as a child, followed by the 1994 World Cup in the USA, especially the final with Brazil beating Italy (Roberto Baggio’s missed penalty). And also the dramatic final minutes of the 1999 Champions League final between Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

Your favorite sports team(s).

Growing up, I did particularly enjoy watching ice hockey, starting with HC Fribourg Gottéron, which had two fantastic Russian players, before switching allegiances and supporting a team from the south of Switzerland, HC Lugano.

Your favorite athlete(s).

As a Swiss national, I’d be heavily inclined to name Roger Federer. But with my wife being Brazilian, Ayrton Senna would also be very high on that list.

Your favorite sports show or podcast.

A show from my childhood that doesn’t exist anymore, La Ola, which aired on German television as a recap of highlights from the Spanish football league.

Your favorite sports movie and/or video game.

Moneyball

A recent project you’re proud of.

Contributing to the long-term reconstruction project of Spanish traditional football club RC Deportivo starting in the summer of 2023.

Someone else’s project that you admired recently.

The rebranding and visual identity of football clubs—Tottenham Hotspur in the U.K. as well as FC Lugano in Switzerland.

What sports can do that nothing else can.

Unite and inspire cultures by coming together in harmony.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the sports world.

Working in a field where I can apply my foreign language skills, whether in tourism, hospitality or the public sector.

